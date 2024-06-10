Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.69. 4,610,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 31,288,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCID. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.24.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 338,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 38,072 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 946.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 524,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 474,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.