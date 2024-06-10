Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.17.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 83.39% and a net margin of 70.95%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

