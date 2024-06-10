Mark Asset Management LP Increases Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mark Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Block were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Block by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

SQ stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $64.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,582,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561,613. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

