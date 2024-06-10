Mark Asset Management LP Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Mark Asset Management LP bought a new position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,870,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,270,000 after purchasing an additional 627,283 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 315,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 46,108 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at $8,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MANU stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 343,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,811. Manchester United plc has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on MANU

Manchester United Profile

(Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.