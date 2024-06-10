Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $200.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.28), with a volume of 18455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.31).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of £55.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Marwyn Value Investors alerts:

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,250.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.