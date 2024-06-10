MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 118,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $2,590,660.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,151,676 shares in the company, valued at $46,992,603.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 697,223 shares of company stock worth $14,647,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 224,900 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 97,170 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 29.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,420 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 71.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60,947 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 27,130.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 56,432 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 21.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

