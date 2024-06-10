Maverick Protocol (MAV) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $117.38 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $117.38 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.4328652 USD and is up 4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $10,467,995.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

