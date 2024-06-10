MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Stock Price Down 12.5%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 258,082 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 146,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

MedX Health Stock Down 18.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.

MedX Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MedX Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.