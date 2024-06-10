MetisDAO Price Hits $63.82 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $362.88 million and $8.36 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $63.82 or 0.00091962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,410.14 or 1.00023971 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012306 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 65.82053489 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $6,529,499.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

