Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.26% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $67,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,684,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,132,891,000 after buying an additional 27,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.4 %

MTD traded up $5.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,443.83. 151,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,350.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,259.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,535.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total transaction of $468,583.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,256.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.