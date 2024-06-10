MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,869 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,408,000 after buying an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.24. 1,343,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,647. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

