MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,016 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,862. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

