MGO One Seven LLC Buys 23,521 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,521 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.5% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $25,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $40.26. 476,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,648. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

