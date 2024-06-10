MGO One Seven LLC Buys 47,895 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August comprises about 0.8% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,507,000 after buying an additional 2,109,895 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 740,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 306,799 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 502.0% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 708,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 591,184 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $7,397,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.1 %

UAUG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.39. 12,148 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.