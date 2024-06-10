MGO One Seven LLC Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1,960.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 272,511 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 153,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $1,465,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 21.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,284,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 230,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,030,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,785. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

