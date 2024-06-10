MGO One Seven LLC Has $8.18 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,676 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,734,000 after acquiring an additional 130,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,070,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,654,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,104,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,952,000 after buying an additional 62,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,295,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.42. 67,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,645. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

