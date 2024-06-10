MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after acquiring an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,520,000 after purchasing an additional 589,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,988 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $105.90. 2,040,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

