MGO One Seven LLC Sells 80,021 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,021 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,675,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 691,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,699. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

