Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.16.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.87. 9,929,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,102,428. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,205,683. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.