Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.1% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,756,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after buying an additional 232,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.60. 8,698,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,301,274. The company has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

