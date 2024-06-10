Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Buys Shares of 14,580 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 152.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DGRO traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $57.55. 817,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,547. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

