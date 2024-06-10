Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $2.56 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 24,370 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,177,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,322,707. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

