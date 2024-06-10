Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. decreased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser bought 76,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.09 per share, with a total value of $9,989,058.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares in the company, valued at $213,968,375.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser purchased 76,200 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,632,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,968,375.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,857 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.92.

Snowflake Trading Down 3.4 %

SNOW traded down $4.45 on Monday, reaching $126.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,556,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,796. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.89 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.56 and a 200-day moving average of $178.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

