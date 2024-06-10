Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EHP Funds Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 444,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,506,000 after buying an additional 89,436 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,182,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,846,000 after buying an additional 436,500 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,088,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

