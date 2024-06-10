Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 296 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,601.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,575.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,606.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

