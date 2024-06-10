Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 808,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,157,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of -144.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

