Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $7,199,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $3,272,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

