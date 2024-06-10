Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,884,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474,539 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 4.5% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Mondelez International worth $753,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,027,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,995. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

