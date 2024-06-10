Morgan Stanley Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lyft from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Get Lyft alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LYFT

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $52,366.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,501,167.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 277.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Lyft by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.