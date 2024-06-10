Morgan Stanley Trims Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Target Price to $179.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $173.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 9.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

