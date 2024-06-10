Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 971.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 31,939 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 434,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $370.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,719. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $373.75.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

View Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.