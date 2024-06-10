MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 96,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 67,595 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.