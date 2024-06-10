N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.50

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 5671024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.51 ($0.01).
N4 Pharma Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
N4 Pharma Company Profile
N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
