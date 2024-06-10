Napatree Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,605. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

