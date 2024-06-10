Napatree Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,935 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.0% of Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ariston Services Group acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,512,580. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $581.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,904. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $221.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $575.14 and a 200-day moving average of $555.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.



