Napatree Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.4% of Napatree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,955,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 355,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,316. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

