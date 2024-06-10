National Bankshares Analysts Give Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) a C$7.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price objective on Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital raised Lithium Americas to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

TSE LAC opened at C$4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$903.43 million, a PE ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$4.10 and a twelve month high of C$28.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.23.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 160.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jinhee Magie acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,840.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,611 shares of company stock worth $54,178. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.