National Bankshares Raises Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Price Target to C$16.00

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s current price.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ORA traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,174. Aura Minerals has a 1 year low of C$8.09 and a 1 year high of C$13.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13. The stock has a market cap of C$863.99 million, a P/E ratio of 170.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.18). Aura Minerals had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of C$178.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aura Minerals will post 1.1825243 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.