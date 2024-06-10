Needham & Company LLC Cuts comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Price Target to $17.00

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered comScore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $13.33 on Friday. comScore has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $64.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.51). comScore had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 47.78%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that comScore will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of comScore by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 118,127 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in comScore by 30.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in comScore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in comScore by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

