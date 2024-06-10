Neo Market Capitalization Tops $924.39 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market cap of $924.39 million and $30.64 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $13.10 or 0.00019081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neo Profile

Neo is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO distinguishes itself within the blockchain space through its dBFT 2.0 consensus mechanism, support for digital assets, digital identities, and smart contracts, along with a focus on creating a smart economy. The platform’s ability to process transactions quickly and securely, combined with features introduced in NEO 3.0, positions NEO as a comprehensive ecosystem for developing and deploying decentralized applications. It’s developed with the aim to include a broad community of developers by supporting multiple programming languages.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

