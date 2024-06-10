NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,641 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,307,000. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in NetEase by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after buying an additional 789,499 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,354,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 451.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,647,000 after purchasing an additional 418,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 6,493.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,764,000 after buying an additional 317,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

NetEase Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.39. The stock had a trading volume of 565,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,470. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.05.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.