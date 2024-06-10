Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Mark Asset Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Mark Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,825 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 3.2% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. CICC Research started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $642.49. 1,070,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $612.46 and its 200-day moving average is $563.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $664.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

