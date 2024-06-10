Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $78,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,864,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 1.1 %

NFLX traded down $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $641.47. 1,876,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,795. The firm has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $664.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $612.46 and a 200 day moving average of $563.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

