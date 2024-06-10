Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Stantec during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Stantec by 456.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Stantec Price Performance

NYSE STN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.65. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.81 million. Analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

About Stantec

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.