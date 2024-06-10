Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 32,668 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,668 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of XPO worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in XPO during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in XPO by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.95.

Read Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock traded down $2.18 on Monday, reaching $107.32. 815,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.02 and its 200-day moving average is $105.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.