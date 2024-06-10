Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,864 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 9.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Roblox by 9.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 20.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,428,000 after purchasing an additional 343,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,221 shares of company stock worth $10,557,577 over the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.02. 2,372,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,985,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

