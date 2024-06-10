Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in HP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in HP by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,231 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.81. 5,100,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,206,188. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. TD Cowen raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.