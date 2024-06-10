Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 841.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,157 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.92. 629,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $48.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

