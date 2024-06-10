Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 166 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.99. 389,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,216. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.42.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

