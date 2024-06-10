Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 3,154 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,080. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.